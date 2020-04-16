FPX leap into 2nd place at LPL

FunPlus Phoenix leapt into second place in the standings on Thursday, with four days remaining in the final week of the regular season in China’s League of Legends Pro League.

FPX swept LGD Gaming 2-0 to improve to 11-3, while eStar were swept by Top Esports to slip to 11-5. FPX also moved within a game of first-place Invictus Gaming (12-2), with two matches remaining for each.

The top two teams in the standings will head straight to the semifinals on April 26-27 in the single-elimination playoffs.

FPX took the first game in 29 minutes and the second in 36 against LGD, with top laner Kim “Gimgoon” Han-saem and mid laner Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang earning MVP honors.

Top Esports completed their sweep of eStar with wins of 30 minutes and 34 minutes, with jungler Hung “Karsa” Hau-Hsuan and AD carry Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo named MVPs.

Thursday marked eStar’s final match of the regular season, while Top Esports (10-5) have one remaining. Idle JD Gaming (10-4) have won five in a row and have two matches remaining.

Also Thursday, Bilibili Gaming (7-9) swept winless Victory Five (0-15), taking games in 35 minutes and 27 minutes. AD carry Xie “Jinjiao” Jin-Shan won MVP in both games.

Victory Five have won just one of 31 games through 15 matches.

Week 7 action continues Friday with three matches:

—LNG Esports vs. Team WE

—JD Gaming vs. Dominus Esports

—EDward Gaming vs. Invictus Gaming

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Thursday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

x-1. Invictus Gaming, 12-2, 71 percent

x-2. FunPlus Phoenix, 11-3, 71 percent

x-3. eStar, 11-5, 62 percent

x-4. JD Gaming, 10-4, 69 percent

x-5. Top Esports, 10-5, 60 percent

x-6. EDward Gaming, 9-5, 61 percent

x-7. Royal Never Give Up, 8-7, 54 percent

8. Oh My God, 7-8, 46 percent

—Playoff cutline—

9. Team WE, 6-7, 47 percent

10. Bilibili Gaming, 7-9, 48 percent

11. Rogue Warriors, 6-8, 44 percent

12. Vici Gaming, 6-9, 46 percent

13. Suning, 6-9, 45 percent

e-14. Dominus Esports, 6-9, 42 percent

15. LGD Gaming, 5-9, 42 percent

e-16. LNG Esports, 4-10, 34 percent

e-17. Victory Five, 0-15, 3 percent

x-clinched playoff berth

e-eliminated from playoff contention

—Field Level Media