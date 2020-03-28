Invictus Gaming moves into second place in LPL standings

Invictus Gaming swept Suning 2-0 to move into second place in China’s League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings on Saturday.
IG stands at 7-1, with their only loss earlier this week to eStar, the top team through Week 4.
In other action Saturday, LGD Gaming took a 2-0 win against Victory Five, the only winless team, and Bilibili Gaming topped Team WE 2-1.
Week 4 concludes on Sunday with three matches:
—eStar vs. Dominus Esports
—Oh My God vs. Top Esports
—Royal Never Give Up vs. EDward Gaming
The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.
League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Saturday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:
1. eStar, 8-1, 73 percent
2. Invictus Gaming, 7-1, 74 percent
3. FunPlus Phoenix, 7-2, 70 percent
4. Oh My God, 5-3, 60 percent
5. Top Esports, 5-3, 56 percent
6. JD Gaming, 5-4, 57 percent
7. Team WE, 5-4, 52 percent
8. EDward Gaming, 4-3, 56 percent
9. Royal Never Give Up, 4-3, 56 percent
10. LNG Esports, 4-4, 50 percent
11. Suning, 4-5, 45 percent
12. Vici Gaming, 3-6, 43 percent
13. Bilibili Gaming, 3-6, 40 percent
14. Rogue Warriors, 3-6, 38 percent
15. LGD Gaming, 2-6, 37 percent
16. Dominus Esports, 2-6, 29 percent
17. Victory Five, 0-8, 6 percent
—Field Level Media