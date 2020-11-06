Machi Esports let go of six team members

Machi Esports announced big changes for 2021 by releasing six members of the organization on Friday: three main players, one substitute and two coaches.

Hsieh “PK” Yu-Ting, Chen “M1ssion” Hsiao-Hsien and Chiu “Bruce” Chih-Chun from the main roster were let go along with substitute Ke “Hong” Wen-Hong and coaches Xue “Mountain” Zhao-Hong and Zhang “Socool” Box-in.

“With the confirmation of these players’ free-agent status, we want to thank them for their past efforts and dedication to Machi Esports and we hope they will have great development in the future,” the team said in a statement.

Huang “Gemini” Chu-Xuan, Lin “Koala” Chih-Chiang and Sung “Atlen” Ya-Lun still remain on the roster.

The changes are somewhat surprising considering the Taiwanese team had performed decently this season, ending their run at the Worlds group stage. PK, M1ssion and Bruce were main contributors to Machi’s trophy run during the Pacific Championship Series (PCS) 2020 Summer Split.

--Field Level Media