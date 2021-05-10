Report: MAD Lions Madrid sign Tore and Kackos

MAD Lions Madrid signed Tore “Tore” Hoel Eilertsen and Krzysztof “Kackos” Kubziakowski, Dot Esports reported Monday.

MAD Lions’ Spanish Academy team competes in the Spanish LVP SuperLiga.

Tore, 21, from Norway, previously was the support for Excel Esports in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC).

Kackos, from Poland, was the top laner for K1ck Neosurf.

Per the report, Tore will replace Luis “Aesenar” Calderon. Kackos presumably will take over for Toni “Sacre” Sabalic.

The MAD Lions Madrid lineup also includes jungler Alexander “Alexx” Osterlind, mid laner Jonas “knighter” Bryder Jensen and bot laner Victor “Flakked” Lirola.

--Field Level Media