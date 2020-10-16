Report: Armut, Elyoya joining MAD Lions

MAD Lions are finalizing deals with top laner Irfan “Armut” Berk and jungler Javier “Elyoya” Prades for the 2021 season, ESPN reported.

They would replace Andrei “Orome” Popa and Zhiqiang “Shad0w” Zhao, respectively.

Armut, from Turkey, has been with SuperMassive eSports since December 2019.

Elyoya, from Spain, has been with Movistar Riders since October 2019 and is a product of the Movistar Academy.

They can’t officially sign until the Nov. 16 start of free agency for League of Legends.

MAD Lions are shaking things up after failing to qualify for the group stages at the 2020 LoL World Championship, where they lost to Armut and SuperMassive.

--Field Level Media