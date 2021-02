Felix “MagiFelix” Bostrom will be inserted into the starting lineup on Astralis’ League of Legends team, the organization announced on Monday.

The 20-year-old Swede will take the place of Norwegian player Erlend “Nukeduck” Holm, who is taking a break from active competition for personal reasons.

MagiFelix previously competed with Fnatic Rising from January 2019 to November 2020. He also had been linked with YouthCrew Esports and Movistar Riders, among other outfits.

--Field Level Media