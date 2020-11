Mid laner Yi-Tang “Maple” Huang will not return to LNG Esports.

The League of Legends Pro League team made the announcement Friday night on social media.

Maple, a 23-year-old from Taiwan, joined LNG last December after leaving Suning. He played for Flash Wolves from 2013-18.

LNG had a disappointing 2020. The team finished 5-11 and in 16th place in the LPL spring season, followed by the same record and 13th place in the summer season.

