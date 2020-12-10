PSG Talon add veteran mid laner Maple

Mid laner Yi-Tang “Maple” Huang has joined PSG Talon for the 2021 season.

Maple spent the past two seasons in Legends Pro League play with Suning and LNG Esports, and the Taiwan native now moves to the Pacific Champion Series.

“PSG Talon’s new Mid Laner is... MAPLE!!” the team posted on social media early Thursday morning. “Welcome home Maple. It’s good to have you back.”

Maple, 23, was the 2017 MVP of the League of Legends Master Series, the predecessor to the PCS. He was an All-Pro in the league four times.

PSG Talon recently announced contract extensions for Chia-Hsiang “Hanabi” Su, Dong-woo “River” Kim, Chun Kit “Unified” Wong and Kai Wing “Kaiwing” Ling.

