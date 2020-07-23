100 Thieves, Meteos officially part ways

William “Meteos” Hartman’s breakup with 100 Thieves is complete.

Less than a month after the outfit sent the 27-year-old American jungler to the bench of its League of Legends club, the club and Meteos both confirmed the split Tuesday on Twitter.

100 Thieves tweeted, “We’ve evaluated many options with @MeteosLoL and have agreed that it’s best for both parties to part ways. Thank you for your time with 100 Thieves, Will. We wish you the best in the future.”

Meteos write on TwitLonger, “I don’t really know what’s next for me yet. I know that competing is still where my passion lies and it’s not something that I’m ready to close the door on. I took a pretty big break from streaming this year to try to focus on improvement, but it’s definitely something that I want to get back to.

“I could also see myself doing more analyst desk appearances, co-streams of LCS or other major regions, starting a podcast, or even making youtube videos. All I know for sure is that I love playing, watching, and talking about league and there’s nothing that I’d rather do more.”

Also on Tuesday, 100 Thieves promoted Philippine jungler Shane “Kenvi” Espinoza and Canadian top laner Milan “Tenacity” Oleksij, both 17, from their academy team.

Meteos was sent to the bench, along with support William “Stunt” Chen, after 100 Thieves started out the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split 1-5 through three weeks.

Stunt was released soon afterward.

100 Thieves currently sit in eighth place in the LCS Summer Split with a 4-8 record.

This was Meteos’ second stint with 100 Thieves, rejoining the team last November. The first time around, Meteos helped 100 Thieves to a tie for first in the 2018 Spring Split, with the club finishing second in the Spring playoffs.

Meteos also addressed the controversy that erupted when he was first benched in late June.

After learning of his benching, Meteos fired off a tweet — which he deleted shortly afterward — which reportedly read, “Pretty weird to hear the players on my team didn’t know about or agree with the decision. Clearly the people not on the team know what’s best for it.”

On Tuesday, Meteos apologized for the tweet.

“Needless to say, when I was told that I was being benched after week 3, I was shocked,” he wrote. “I let my emotions get the best of me and made some angry tweets which were a mistake. It was unprofessional and I take full responsibility for that mistake and accept any consequences that come from it.”

Meteos also tweeted his support to 100 Thieves on Tuesday, asking fans not to take out any emotions on the club.

“Finally I’d like to ask that nobody sends negativity toward 100 Thieves, they’re a good group of people and I genuinely hope they do well,” he wrote.

