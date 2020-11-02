SANDBOX sign former DAMWON coach Micro

SANDBOX Gaming named Kim “Micro” Mok-kyoung to replace Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi as head coach of their League of Legends team for the 2021 season.

“Please support us in our quest to become a more confident and aggressive team,” the team wrote in a Twitter post Sunday announcing the move.

Micro spent the past eight months coaching the LCK Academy team Awesome. Before that, the 34-year-old South Korea native coached DAMWON Gaming from May 2017 through February 2020.

SANDBOX finished seventh out of 10 teams in the League Champions Korea 2020 Summer Split.

YamatoCannon left SANDBOX three weeks ago citing “personal reasons” following the expiration of his contract.

