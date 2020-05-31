Top Esports collect first title at Mid-Season Cup

Top Esports captured their first championship Sunday by defeating FunPlus Phoenix 3-1 in the League of Legends Mid-Season Cup final.

“Took us years of effort and hard work, struggling and advancing, finally it’s our turn to claim the trophy,” Top Esports tweeted. “It’s our first championship, and we see many, many more to come.”

Top Esports earned $240,000 from the $600,000 prize pool, with FPX taking home $120,000 for second place.

The starting roster for Top Esports for Sunday’s best-of-five final included top laner Bai “369” Jia-Hao, jungler Hung “Karsa” Hao-Hsuan, mid laner Zhuo “knight” Ding, bot laner Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo and support Liang “yuyanjia” Jia-Yuan.

The Mid-Season Cup was part of the 2020 Mid-Season Streamathon. That event replaced the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It featured the top four finishers from both China’s League of Legends Pro League (LPL) and League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK).

The LCK teams competed from LoL Park in Seoul, with the LPL teams at Shanghai LPL Arena.

The Mid-Season Cup prize pool:

1. Top Esports, $240,000

2. FunPlus Phoenix, $120,000

3-4. JD Gaming, Gen.G, $60,000

5-6. DAMWON Gaming, DragonX, $40,000

7-8. T1, Invictus Gaming, $20,000

