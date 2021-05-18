DWG KIA locks up No. 1 seed for Knockout stage at MSI

The 2021 Mid-Season Invitational Rumble stage finished on Tuesday with DWG KIA locking up the first seed for the Knockout stage.

Here’s how Tuesday’s action went down:

While DWG KIA (8-2) ended up with the first seed, they had a rough start to the day when they lost to their most dangerous competition, Royal Never Give Up (7-3). DWG KIA played poorly against the LPL representatives, with RNG dominating every matchup except for mid lane.

RNG sprinted ahead early through objective control, leading to a gamestate in which RNG bot laner Chen “GALA” Wei’s Tristana ran roughshod over DWG KIA. GALA finished with a 10/2/3 KDA (Kills/Deaths/Assists) while his duo lane partner, support Shi “Ming” Sen-Ming, continued his sublime performance this tournament with a 1/2/16 KDA for a perfect 100 percent kill participation as Rell.

If RNG could go 2-0 on the day, they’d lock up the first seed, but they fell short against the MAD Lions (5-5). RNG just couldn’t get anything going early on, especially with MAD jungler Javier “Elyoya” Prades Batalla’s Rumble picking up three kills before the seven-minute mark. All of MAD would snowball into the mid-game, taking a 7,000 gold lead at 20 minutes. While RNG would stay alive as best they could, MAD Lions closed out the game in 31 minutes.

With this win for MAD, Cloud9 (3-7) were officially eliminated from the Knockout round.

After losing to PSG Talon (6-4) in 36 minutes, Cloud9 ended a disappointing MSI tournament run with a win over MAD Lions. The win itself didn’t make a difference in the outcome of Tuesday’s slate, but it at least let the NA representatives go out on a high note.

Top laner Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami, C9’s best player this tournament, dominated this game as Irelia. He was the main force behind C9’s teamfight wins in the mid-late game, finishing with a 10/3/9 KDA as C9 picked up the win in 36 minutes.

Both PSG Talon and DK went on to beat Pentanet.GG (1-9) on the final day of competition. As the first seed, DWG KIA had the opportunity to select their opponents for the semifinals of the Knockout round, and they chose to face MAD Lions.

The 11-team Mid-Season Invitational, which runs through May 23, is being held between the first and second splits of all regions. Teams were drawn into three groups based on seeding. Groups B and C were double-round robin while Group A was quadruple-round robin. The top two teams from each group advanced to Stage 2.

Stage 2, the “Rumble Round,” consisted of a double round robin from which the top four teams made the knockout round. As in Stage 1, all Stage 2 matches were best-of-one.

The knockout round will consist of single-elimination semifinals and the final, with all three matches best-of-five. The championship team will receive 30 percent of the prize pool, which will be a minimum of $250,000.

League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational standings

1. DWG Kia, 8-2

2. Royal Never Give Up, 7-3

T3. PSG Talon, 6-4

T3. MAD Lions, 5-5

5. Cloud9, 3-7

6. Pentanet.GG, 1-9

--By Noah Waltzer, Special to Field Level Media