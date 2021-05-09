First-place teams win again in LoL Mid-Season Invitational

Royal Never Give Up, MAD Lions and DWK KIA maintained their perfect group-play records with victories Saturday in the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational.

In Group A, Royal Never Give Up (4-0) beat Unicorns of Love (1-3).

MAD Lions (3-0) remain atop Group B after defeating paiN Gaming (1-2).

In Group C, DWG KIA (3-0) handled DetonatioN FocusMe (1-2).

The 11-team Mid-Season Invitational, which runs through May 23, is being held between the first and second splits of all regions. Teams were drawn into three groups based on seeding. Groups B and C are double-round robin while Group A is quadruple-round robin. The top two teams from each group advance to Stage 2.

Stage 2, the “Rumble Round,” consists of a double round robin from which the top four teams will make the knockout round. As in Stage 1, all Stage 2 matches are best-of-one.

The knockout round will consist of single-elimination semifinals and the final, with all three matches best-of-five. The championship team will receive 30 percent of the prize pool, which will be a minimum of $250,000.

League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational standings

Group A

1. Royal Never Give Up, 4-0

T2. Unicorns of Love, 1-3

T2. Pentanet.GG, 1-3

Group B

1. MAD Lions, 3-0

2. PSG Talon, 2-1

3. paiN Gaming, 1-2

4. Istanbul Wildcats, 0-3

Group C

1. DWG KIA, 3-0

T2. Cloud9, 1-2

T2. DetonatioN FocusMe, 1-2

T2. Infinity Esports, 1-2

--Field Level Media