Pentanet.GG loses twice on Day 1 of Mid-Season Invitational

Pentanet.GG carries the ignominious distinction of being the only team to lose twice Thursday, the first day of group play at the Mid-Season Invitational.

Playing out of Group A, Pentanet.GG from the Oceania region lost to Royal Never Give Up and Unicorns of Love in Stage 1 action.

MAD Lions and paiN Gaming were winners in Group B play, while DWG KIA and Infinity Esports earned opening victories out of Group C.

The 12-team MSI is being held between the first and second splits of all regions. Teams are drawn into three groups based on seeding. Groups B and C are double-round robin while Group A is quadruple-round robin. The top two teams from each group advance to Stage 2.

Stage 2 is the Rumble Round and Stage 3 is the Knockout.

Pentanet.GG lost to Royal Never Give Up in 24 minutes on blue and then fell to Unicorns of Love in 29 minutes on red.

In other action, DWG KIA beat Cloud9 in 28 minutes on blue, Infinity Esports defeated DetonatioN FM in 27 minutes on blue, paiN Gaming downed Istanbul Wildcats in 38 minutes on red, and MAD Lions topped PSG Talon in 28 minutes on blue.

Mid-Season Invitational standings

Group A

T1. Royal Never Give Up 1-0

T1. Unicorns of Love 1-0

3. Pentanet.GG 0-2

Group B

T1. MAD Lions 1-0

T1. paiN Gaming 1-0

T3. Istanbul Wildcats 0-1

T3. PSG Talon 0-1

Group C

T1. DWG KIA 1-0

T1. Infinity Esports 1-0

T3. Cloud9 0-1

T3. DetonatioN FocusMe 0-1

