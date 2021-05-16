PSG Talon upend RNG at MSI Rumble stage

Sunday’s 2021 Mid-Season Invitational Rumble Stage action saw PSG Talon end Royal Never Give Up’s winning streak.

PSG Talon (4-2) was the biggest winner on the day, picking up two wins against teams they couldn’t beat in the first round robin. Against Royal Never Give Up (5-1), PSG Talon controlled the early game through the roaming exploits of support Ling “Kaiwing” Kai Wing’s Nautilus. Kaiwing did a good job of working with jungler Kim “River” Dong-woo’s Morgana as the two ran around the map and isolated RNG members for easy kills.

RNG would find kills and objectives throughout the game, but it was PSG dictating the pace from start to finish. Kaiwing would finish with a 2/3/17 KDA (Kills/Deaths/Assists) ratio as PSG Talon handed RNG their first loss of the entire MSI tournament in 28 minutes. RNG went on to beat Pentanet.GG (0-6) to go 1-1 on the day.

Against MAD Lions (3-3), PSG did more of the same, taking an early lead on the back of early roaming from Kaiwing’s Leona. PSG Talon took an early lead and ran with it to the tune of an 8,000 gold lead at 20 minutes. By 22 minutes, that lead had ballooned to a 10,000 gold advantage to go along with a Baron buff and a Cloud Soul. With all of these advantages, it was easy for PSG Talon to take down MAD Lions’ Nexus in 26 minutes to finish the day with a 2-0 record.

While PSG Talon soared, MAD Lions struggled, losing their second game to DWG KIA (5-1). The game was close in kills, but DWG KIA dominated in objective control from start to finish. DK held a 4,000 gold lead at 26 minutes, leading to a Baron buff secure for the LCK representatives. By the time the MAD Lions decided to try and fight back, DK was too powerful, taking a 4-for-0 fight and ending the game in 31 minutes.

DWG KIA would also take out Cloud9 (1-5). Both teams had some questionable plays throughout the game, but DWG KIA held on to a lead in the mid-game. Later on, by the time Cloud9 had clawed back from a gold deficit, DK was ready to win the game off the back of top laner Kim “Khan” Dong-ha’s Gangplank, who was critting for over 1,000 damage with Powder Kegs.

Khan would unlock a final teamfight for DK by practically one-shotting C9 bottom laner Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen’s Tristana, allowing DK to close out the game in 35 minutes. The win put DWG KIA in a tie for first place with RNG, while Cloud9 managed to finally pick up their first win with a 26-minute win over Pentanet.GG

The 11-team Mid-Season Invitational, which runs through May 23, is being held between the first and second splits of all regions. Teams were drawn into three groups based on seeding, with the top two teams from each group advancing to Stage 2.

Stage 2, the Rumble Round, runs through Tuesday and consists of a double round robin from which the top four teams will make the knockout round. As in Stage 1, all Stage 2 matches are best-of-one.

The knockout round will consist of single-elimination semifinals and the final, with all three matches best-of-five. The championship team will receive 30 percent of the prize pool, which will be a minimum of $250,000.

League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational standings

T1. DWG KIA, 5-1

T1. Royal Never Give Up, 5-1

3. PSG Talon, 4-2

4. MAD Lions, 3-3

5. Cloud9, 1-5

6. Pentanet.GG, 0-6

--Noah Waltzer, Field Level Media