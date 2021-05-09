RNGU, Pentanet.GG advance to Rumble Round at MSI

Royal Never Give Up and Pentanet.GG advanced to the “Rumble Round” on Sunday in the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational.

Royal Never Give Up (8-0) remained perfect in Group A after posting a pair of wins over both Unicorns of Love (2-6) and Pentanet.GG (2-6).

Pentanet.GG and Unicorns of Love each notched a victory over the other, with the former defeating the latter in a group tiebreaker.

The 11-team Mid-Season Invitational, which runs through May 23, is being held between the first and second splits of all regions. Teams were drawn into three groups based on seeding. Groups B and C are double round robin while Group A is quadruple round robin. The top two teams from each group advance to Stage 2.

Stage 2, the “Rumble Round,” consists of a double round robin from which the top four teams will make the knockout round. As in Stage 1, all Stage 2 matches are best-of-one.

The knockout round will consist of single-elimination semifinals and the final, with all three matches best-of-five. The championship team will receive 30 percent of the prize pool, which will be a minimum of $250,000.

League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational standings:

Group A

1. Royal Never Give Up, 8-0

2. Pentanet.GG, 2-6

3. Unicorns of Love, 2-6

Group B

1. MAD Lions, 3-0

2. PSG Talon, 2-1

3. paiN Gaming, 1-2

4. Istanbul Wildcats, 0-3

Group C

1. DWG KIA, 3-0

T2. Cloud9, 1-2

T2. DetonatioN FocusMe, 1-2

T2. Infinity Esports, 1-2

