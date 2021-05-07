Royal Never Give Up wins twice on Day 2 of Mid-Season Invitational

Royal Never Give Up proved to be the big winner Friday by picking up a pair of victories during the second day of group play at the Mid-Season Invitational.

The only team to start 3-0 at the event thus far, Royal Never Give Up has taken charge of Grouo A in Stage 1 play.

MAD Lions and PSG Talon grabbed wins in Group B action, and DWG KIA and DetonatioN FocusMe were victors in Group C.

The 12-team MSI is being held between the first and second splits of all regions. Teams are drawn into three groups based on seeding. Groups B and C are double-round robin while Group A is quadruple-round robin. The top two teams from each group advance to Stage 2.

Stage 2 is the Rumble Round and Stage 3 is the Knockout.

Royal Never Give Up first defeated Pentanet.GG from the Oceania region in just under 25 minutes on red Friday, dropping Pentanet.GG to 0-3. RNGU, playing again on red, then followed up by handing Unicorn of Love (1-1) their first loss in a match that lasted another 25 minutes.

Playing on red, MAD Lions remained unbeaten at 2-0 by besting the Istanbul Wildcats, who fell to 0-2, in nearly 38 minutes. Also in Group B, PSG Talon evened their mark at 1-1 by beating paiN Gaming on red in just over 25 minutes.

In Group C, DWG KIA moved to 2-0 with a 25-minute win over Infinity Esports on red. In the day’s other group match, DetonatioN FocusMe triumphed over Cloud9 on blue in 32 minutes.

Mid-Season Invitational standings

Group A

1. Royal Never Give Up 3-0

2. Unicorns of Love 1-1

3. Pentanet.GG 0-3

Group B

1. MAD Lions 2-0

T2. paiN Gaming 1-1

T2. PSG Talon 1-1

4. Istanbul Wildcats 0-2

Group C

1. DWG KIA 2-0

T2. DetonatioN FocusMe 1-1

T2. Infinity Esports 1-1

4. Cloud9 0-2

--Field Level Media