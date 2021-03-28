100 Thieves sweep, oust Dignitas in Mid-Season Showdown

100 Thieves ousted Dignitas in a 3-0 sweep to advance in the lower bracket of the LCS 2021 Mid-Season Showdown on Sunday.

With the victory, Thieves moves on to next battle TSM in the lower-bracket semifinals on April 4.

Thieves came away with wins on blue in each of the first two maps of the day, then triumphed on red to clinch the match.

The inaugural Showdown, which replaces the League of Legends spring playoffs of years past, runs through April 10-11, the Finals Weekend, and is being contested at the Los Angeles Greek Theater with no fans allowed to attend.

The six-team field is made up of the top six finishers in the LCS spring standings. The top four from spring began the Showdown last weekend in the upper bracket, with the other two -- Evil Geniuses and Dignitas -- starting in the lower bracket.

Thieves dropped their opening match last weekend 3-0 to Cloud9, which will next face Team Liquid in the upper-bracket final on April 3.

All matches are best-of-five.

The winner gets an invitation to the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational in May in Reykjavik, Iceland.

--Field Level Media