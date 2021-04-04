Cloud9 downs Liquid, reaches final of Mid-Season Showdown

Cloud9 clinched a spot in next weekend’s grand final Saturday by overcoming a challenging Team Liquid squad in the upper-bracket final of the LCS 2021 Mid-Season Showdown.

Cloud9 advanced to the event’s championship match by virtue of its 3-1 victory, earning a berth in the title match scheduled for April 11. They will play the eventual winner out of the lower bracket, as Liquid will take on the winner of Sunday’s TSM-100 Thieves matchup in the lower-bracket final on April 10.

After earning a bid in the upper-bracket final by beating 100 Thieves 3-0 on March 21, Cloud9 jumped to an early lead Saturday by taking the opening map on blue in just over 33 minutes. Liquid quickly evened the match at 1, playing on blue this time, in a win that took just under 33 minutes.

Cloud9 took control and moved on with map triumphs on blue (24 minutes) and red (27 minutes).

The inaugural Showdown, which replaces the League of Legends spring playoffs of years past is being contested at the Los Angeles Greek Theater with no fans allowed to attend.

The six-team field is made up of the top six finishers in the LCS spring standings. The top four from spring began the Showdown last weekend in the upper bracket, with the other two -- Evil Geniuses and Dignitas -- starting in the lower bracket.

All matches are best-of-five.

The winner gets an invitation to the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational in May in Reykjavik, Iceland.

--Field Level Media