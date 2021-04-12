Cloud9 edges Team Liquid in LCS Mid-Season Showdown final

Cloud9 and Team Liquid went the full five maps before Cloud9 won Sunday’s grand final of the LCS 2021 Mid-Season Showdown.

Cloud9, which had the best record in the LCS Spring Split and began the Showdown in the upper bracket, won its third straight match to wrap up the title and also knocked off Liquid for the second time in the competition.

Liquid also began play in the upper bracket and won its first match, but lost to Cloud9 in its second match. Liquid then won two straight matches in the lower bracket to set up Sunday’s rematch with Cloud9.

Cloud9 had to rally twice to win the match. Liquid won the first map on green in 49 minutes, but Cloud9 won in 41 minutes, also in green.

Liquid went back out in front with a 35-minute win on green, but Cloud9 rebounded on green with a win in 39 minutes. Cloud9 wrapped up the win with a 27-minute win on green.

Luka “Perkz” Perkovic of Croatia led Cloud9 with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 32-8-34. Nikolaj “Jensen” Jensen of Denmark was at 18-10-33.

In its first year, the Showdown replaced the League of Legends spring playoffs of years past. It was contested at the Los Angeles Greek Theatre with no fans allowed to attend.

The six-team field was made up of the top six finishers in the LCS spring standings. The top four from spring began the Showdown last weekend in the upper bracket, with the fifth and sixth starting in the lower bracket.

All matches were best of five until Sunday’s final.

--Field Level Media