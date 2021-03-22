Cloud9 sweep 100 Thieves in Mid-Season Showdown

Cloud9 made swift work of 100 Thieves in opening its upper-bracket play with an easy victory at the LCS 2021 Mid-Season Showdown on Sunday.

In the winner’s bracket semifinal battle, Cloud9 won in a 3-0 sweep to advance to a second-round matchup against Team Liquid scheduled for April 3.

With the loss, 100 Thieves fell to the lower bracket, where they next take on Dignitas on March 28.

The inaugural Showdown, which replaces the League of Legends spring playoffs of years past, runs through April 10-11, the Finals Weekend, and is being contested at the Los Angeles Greek Theater with no fans allowed to attend.

The six-team field is made up of the top six finishers in the LCS spring standings. The top four from spring, who are in action this weekend, begin the Showdown in the upper bracket, and the other two -- Evil Geniuses and Dignitas -- begin in the lower bracket, with a double-elimination format.

All matches are best-of-five.

The winner gets an invitation to the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational in May in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Cloud9 won the opening map on blue in 36 minutes, then proved too tough for 100 Thieves in consecutive maps on red in 31 and 32 minutes, respectively.

Luka “Perkz” Perkovic of Croatia led Cloud9 with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 14-6-16, while Ian Victor “FBI” Huang of Australia was at 6-11-16 for 100 Thieves.

The event picks up again next Saturday when TSM faces off against Evil Geniuses in lower-bracket play. The winner of that match will move on to play the 100 Thieves-Dignitas victor.

