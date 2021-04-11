Team Liquid tops TSM to reach grand final in LCS 2021 Mid-Season Showdown

Team Liquid defeated TSM to win the lower-bracket final of LCS 2021 Mid-Season Showdown on Saturday, earning a rematch with Cloud 9 in Sunday’s grand final.

Team Liquid beat TSM by a 3-1 map count on Saturday, winning the first map in 37 minutes, and followed up with a 34-minute victory. TSM claimed the third map in 35 minutes, but Team Liquid wrapped up the match with an easy 23-minute win.

In its first year, the Showdown replaces the League of Legends spring playoffs of years past. It is being contested at the Los Angeles Greek Theatre with no fans allowed to attend.

The six-team field was made up of the top six finishers in the LCS spring standings. The top four from spring began the Showdown last weekend in the upper bracket, with the other two -- Evil Geniuses and Dignitas -- starting in the lower bracket.

All matches are best-of-five.

The winner gets an invitation to the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational in May in Reykjavik, Iceland.

--Field Level Media