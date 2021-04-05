TSM makes lower-bracket final in LCS 2021 Mid-Season Showdown

TSM won their way into the lower-bracket final of LCS 2021 Mid-Season Showdown on Sunday and earned a chance to vie for a spot in next weekend’s grand final.

TSM defeated 100 Thieves by a 3-1 map count and will take on Team Liquid on April 10. Team Liquid fell to Cloud9 in the upper-bracket final on Saturday.

Playing on green, TSM won Sunday’s first map in 32 minutes, and followed up with a 42-minute victory. The Thieves claimed the third map in 36 minutes, but TSM wrapped up the match with another 32-minute win.

Lawrence “Lost” Sze Yuy Hui of New Zealand had a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 20-9-12 to lead TSM, while Ian Victor “FBI” Huang of Australia led 100 Thieves at 12-9-0.

In its first year, the Showdown replaces the League of Legends spring playoffs of years past. It is being contested at the Los Angeles Greek Theatre with no fans allowed to attend.

The six-team field was made up of the top six finishers in the LCS spring standings. The top four from spring began the Showdown last weekend in the upper bracket, with the other two -- Evil Geniuses and Dignitas -- starting in the lower bracket.

All matches are best-of-five.

The winner gets an invitation to the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational in May in Reykjavik, Iceland.

