TSM oust Evil Geniuses in Mid-Season Showdown

TSM eliminated Evil Genuises from the LCS 2021 Mid-Season Showdown on Saturday, winning 3-1 in the first matchup of the lower bracket.

TSM moves on to face Sunday’s winner between 100 Thieves and Dignitas.

TSM won the opening round on blue in 29 minutes, with Evil Genuises tying the match with a quick win on red in 27 minutes. EG was in position early to win the third game, but TSM grabbed the match advantage by rallying late. TSM then wrapped up the victory with a 37-minute win in the fourth game.

Hu “SwordArt” Shuo-Chieh led the winners with 38 assists from his support role. Lawrence “Lost” Sze Yuy Hui posted a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 22-10-13.

The inaugural Showdown, which replaces the League of Legends spring playoffs of years past, runs through April 10-11, the Finals Weekend, and is being contested at the Los Angeles Greek Theater with no fans allowed to attend.

The six-team field is made up of the top six finishers in the LCS spring standings. The top four from spring began the Showdown last weekend in the upper bracket, with the other two -- Evil Geniuses and Dignitas -- starting in the lower bracket.

TSM lost its opening match last weekend 3-1 to Team Liquid.

All matches are best-of-five.

The winner gets an invitation to the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational in May in Reykjavik, Iceland.

