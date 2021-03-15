LCS announces Mid-Season Showdown details

The League Championship Series’ postseason will take on a different flavor this year.

The inaugural Mid-Season Showdown will start Saturday afternoon and continue through the Finals Weekend at the Los Angeles Greek Theater on April 10-11. The theater’s seats will be empty as no crowd will be in attendance as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Players, coaches and staff members will be tested before the tournament and follow other health and safety protocols, organizers said.

The LCS champion will receive an on-stage ceremony and will advance to the global Mid-Season Invitational in May in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Grubhub will serve as the sponsor of the Mid-Season Showdown.

--Field Level Media