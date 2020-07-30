Esports
July 30, 2020 / 5:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Misfits promote denyk into starting role

Former substitute Petr “denyk” Haramach will start for Misfits Gaming this weekend in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split.

The team said Thursday that the 25-year-old Czech player will replace support Mads “Doss” Schwartz for round-robin games Friday against SK Gaming and Saturday against Excel Esports.

Misfits enter Week 7 of the eight-week LEC Summer Split tied for eighth place in the 10-team league with a 5-8 record, though they are one game back of a tie for fifth. Only the top six teams reach the playoffs.

—Field Level Media

