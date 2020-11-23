Hanwha Life Esports sign Morgan, Winter

Hanwha Life Esports began the process of rebuilding their roster by signing top laner Gi-tae “Morgan” Park and jungler Yo-han “Winter” Kim.

The League Champions Korea team announced the signings on Monday.

All five of HLE’s starters from the Summer Split have departed the team.

Morgan, 19, returns to his native South Korea after most recently playing with Chinese squads JD Gaming and Team WE.

Winter, 20, most recently played for the Gen.G Academy team.

HLE finished in ninth place in the LCK summer season and eighth in the spring season.

