Mousesports reveal new League of Legends roster

The Hamburg-based esports organization mousesports announced a new League of Legends roster that features four new faces ahead of the start to the 2020 Prime League Pro Division season.

Top laner Niklot “Tolkin” Stuber of Germany is the only remaining player from the 2019 lineup.

Germany’s Patrick “Obsess” Engelmann, 22, will be starting the jungler, while Norway’s Adam “LIDER” Ilyasov, 20, will join as the mid laner after playing for Misfits Gaming since 2018. In the bottom lane, nineteen-year-old Swede Jesper “Jeskla” Stromberg joins in the AD Carry position and fellow Swede Hampus “promisq” Abrahamsson, 25, will fill the support role.

Jeskla served as starting AD carry for ExceL Esports’last year; Promisq spent 2019 as a substitute support for G2 Esports. Obsess spent part of last season with Misfits academy team, Misfits Premier.

Last season, mousesports won the 2019 ESL Meisterschaft Spring championship as well as the Premier Tour Spring tournament. That win qualified them for the 2019 European Masters summer, where they posted a third/fourth-place finish.

The Prime League Pro Division spring season kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 21.

—Field Level Media