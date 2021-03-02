Riot Games announces return of Mid-Season Invitational

The Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) is returning in 2021, Riot Games announced Tuesday.

The MSI, scrapped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in Reykjavik, Iceland from May 6-22 at the Laugardalsholl indoor sporting arena. According to Riot, the event will not have a live audience and teams will have to quarantine upon their arrival in Iceland.

In addition, Riot also announced that it has extended its partnership with Verizon to include all global tournaments for the publisher’s League of Legends and VALORANT professional environments. Previously, Verizon had sponsored specific tournaments such as the LCS, VALORANT: First Strike North America and the initial Wild Rift esports event.

The MSI 2021 will change formats as well, and will eschew play-ins. Used as way for low-rankings teams to enter the group stage of a tournament, play-ins will now not be a factor for setting the field as all teams from all regions will start off in the same stage of the competition.

The MSI will have three stages. The first stage will split 12 teams into groups of four, with top two teams in each group advancing based on best-of-one, double round-robin results.

State two will have the six remaining teams square off in another best-of-one, double round-robin with the top four teams moving on to the playoff bracket.

The third stage, the playoff bracket, will consist of a single-elimination, best-of-five bracket with semifinals and championship.

