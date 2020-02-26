League of Legends' MSI 2020 on hold due to coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak in Asia and Europe continues to impact the esports world, with the League of Legends 2020 Mid-Season Invitational the latest major event to be altered because of it.

Riot Games global head of esports John Needham on Tuesday night announced via Twitter that the event remains on hold altogether as the world deals with the outbreak.

“I know many of you are waiting for the details of the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational — and we are eager to share them,” the statement began. “However, as countries around the world respond to COVID-10, aka the Corona-virus, we’ve had to adjust our plans and delay announcing the timing and location of MSI 2020. While we remain committed to making the event happen, the health and safety of player and fans comes first and foremost, with the integrity of the competition a close second.

“I want to thank our fans, teams, partners, and players for your patience while we continue planning the event. We will update you as soon as possible with any relevant new information.”

The MSI is an invitational tournament for all of the regional Spring Split champions, and it often serves as the final warmup before the Summer Split and ultimately the world championships.

Earlier this month, the Chinese League of Legends Pro League (LPL) announced it would host online scrimmages beginning this Wednesday, giving players sidelined because of coronavirus a chance to practice and providing fans with some competition to watch.

The league postponed matches after Week 1 on Jan. 26.

The outbreak also delayed the start of the League of Legends’ Pacific Championship Series season, which was scheduled to start Feb. 8. That, too, has yet to have a new date announced.

The Overwatch League postponed matches to be played in China and Korea and has yet to announced when they will be made up.

As of Tuesday, the global death toll from coronavirus was reported at more than 2,700, with more than 80,000 cases worldwide.

—Field Level Media