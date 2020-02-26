Riot delays MSI announcement as coronavirus leaves plans in flux

Riot Games delayed its scheduled announcement of the details of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2020 on Wednesday, with plans thrown into flux because of the recent outbreak of the coronavirus.

“As countries around the world respond to COVID-19, a.k.a. the Coronavirus, we’ve had to adjust our plans and delay announcing the timing and location of MSI 2020. While we remain committed to making the event happen, the health and safety of players and fans comes first and foremost, with the integrity of the competition a close second,” said John Needham, global head of esports for Riot Games, in a statement.

More than 2,700 people have died and more than 80,000 been infected with the coronavirus, CNN reported Wednesday. The outbreak has led China’s LPL to postpone matches until the end of April at the earliest, and the Korean LCK and Japan’s LJL have closed their doors to spectators in an effort to combat the spread of the disease.

China was slated to host the 2020 League of Legends World Championships this fall. On Tuesday, Shanghai government officials said preparations were continuing for the competition.

