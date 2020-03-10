Riot moves MSI to July due to coronavirus concerns

Riot Games is moving the League of Legends Midseason Invitational from May to July and adjusting dates for the summer split because of the coronavirus.

The international midseason tournament now is scheduled from July 3-19, with a location not yet set.

“Shifting the tournament to the summer offers the best chance to see travel restrictions lifted, allowing teams from leagues around the world to travel and compete safely,” Riot’s global head of esports John Needham said in a statement released Tuesday.

With the new scheduling, the summer split will take place before the MSI.

The LCS will start on May 16, the LCK on May 20, the LEC on May 22 and the LPL on May 23.

“We’re eager to reunite the global League of Legends community at the Mid-Season Invitational this July. We’ll continue to assess the situation to ensure the best experience for fans and players, and update you along the way, Needham said.

Riot also revealed Tuesday that Rift Rivals in 2020 will be canceled.

“After reviewing the calendar and listening to feedback from our teams and players, we have decided to sunset Rift Rivals in the remaining regions where the tournament was scheduled to take place,” Needham said. “Rift Rivals produced some epic battles, but the challenges it created to the annual schedule were felt at both a regional and global level.”

The coronavirus has claimed 26 lives in the United States with more than 4,000 deaths worldwide, CNN reported Tuesday. More than 113,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus globally.

