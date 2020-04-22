JD Gaming's 'Kanavi' wins LPL Spring Split MVP

JD Gaming jungler Jin-hyeok “Kanavi” Seo was named the Spring Split MVP in China’s League of Legends Pro League.

The 19-year-old South Korean star helped JD Gaming finish the regular season in second place with 12-4 record.

Kanavi participated in 76 percent of his team’s kills while playing 11 different champions over the course of the season.

JD Gaming earned an automatic berth in the semifinals and will play their best-of-five match on Monday.

FunPlus Phoenix mid laner Tae-Sang “Doinb” Kim was the runner-up for MVP honors.

