Cloud9, Dignitas stay perfect at Spring Split

Cloud9 and Dignitas each won again on Saturday to improve to 3-0, as Week 2 of the League of Legends 2020 League Championship Series Spring Split began Saturday in Los Angeles.

Cloud9 took down Immortals, and Dignitas beat Team Liquid, keeping them among three teams still undefeated. FlyQuest, who did not play Saturday, are third in the standings at 2-0.

100 Thieves are fourth after downing CounterLogic Gaming to improve to 2-1. CounterLogic fell to the bottom of the standings at 0-3, with only one other winless team — Team SoloMid, who didn’t play Saturday and are 0-2.

Four teams are tied for fifth at 1-2, including Golden Guardians and Evil Geniuses, after GG beat EG on Saturday. Also in that group are Team Liquid, who won both the Spring and Summer Splits in 2019 after finishing atop the standings both times.

All matches in the double-round robin, nine-week regular season consist of a single game. The top six teams in the 10-team league advance to the playoffs, with the finals being held the weekend of April 18-19 in Frisco, Texas.

The first eight weeks of the regular season will be played Saturdays through Mondays, with four matches each on Saturday and Sunday and a pair of matches Monday.

In the final week of the regular season, March 21-22, the 10 matches will be split between Saturday and Sunday.

Week 2 continues Sunday with four matches:

Evil Geniuses vs. Team SoloMid

Team Liquid vs. FlyQuest

100 Thieves vs. Cloud9

Immortals vs. Golden Guardians

2020 LCS Spring Split standings

T1. Cloud9, 3-0

T1. Dignitas, 3-0

2. FlyQuest, 2-0

4. 100 Thieves, 2-1

T5. Evil Geniuses, 1-2

T5. Immortals, 1-2

T5. Team Liquid, 1-2

T5. Golden Guardians, 1-2

9. Team SoloMid, 0-2

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 0-3

