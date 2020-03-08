TSM snap Cloud9's unbeaten run at LCS

Team SoloMid ended Cloud9’s 12-game winning streak with a convincing victory in just under 27 minutes on Saturday, as Week 7 of the League of Legends’ League Championship Series Spring Split opened in Los Angeles.

TSM (7-6) drafted a team composition filled with heavy engage tools and comfort picks, and took down Cloud9 (12-1) through well-executed teamfights. Mid laner, captain and partial team owner Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg played his signature Zilean and picked up a perfect KDA (Kills, Deaths, Assists) ratio of 7/0/11 for 90 percent kill participation.

Cloud9 started the game with a 5-3 kill lead and 1,000 gold lead at 13 minutes, but TSM were relentless. TSM brought the game to even by 16 minutes before taking the kill and gold lead with a well-coordinated teamfight filled with a brutal crowd-control chain at 17 minutes. After that, TSM simply ran into Cloud9 with Bjergsen’s Chronoshift to resurrect members if they fell and swept through Cloud9’s base.

The lopsided defeat was Cloud9’s first of the season as well as the decade, but they still hold a commanding lead in the standings.

TSM jumped up to third place with the win. Bjergsen’s Zilean now has an all-time win rate of 75 percent.

Meanwhile, second-ranked FlyQuest (8-5) fell to Evil Geniuses (6-7) in 31 minutes. Evil Geniuses punished FlyQuest’s side lanes throughout the game; FlyQuest’s top and bottom laners had a combined KDA of 0/15/3. FlyQuest managed only two kills the entire game, as Evil Geniuses were led by bottom laner Jun-sik “Bang” Bae’s Senna. Bang had a flawless 6/0/5 KDA and teamfought beautifully on the reliable marksman champion.

In other Saturday action, defending LCS champions Team Liquid (6-7) were shocked by last-place Counter Logic Gaming (3-10) in a 51-minute slugfest. It was the LCS debut for new CLG bot laner Myeong-jin “Wind” Oh, who played well on Aphelios. The star of the game was CLG mid laner Eugene “Pobelter” Park, who dominated with a 11/1/0 KDA ratio as Syndra.

The loss knocked Liquid into a tie for fifth with Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves (6-7), who downed Dignitas (5-8) in 37 minutes on Saturday. It was Dignitas’ fourth consecutive loss.

The eight-week regular season runs through March 22. The top six teams in the standings will qualify for the Spring Split double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for March 28-April 19.

Week 7 continues on Sunday with four matches:

100 Thieves vs. Immortals

FlyQuest vs. Team SoloMid

Golden Guardians vs. Dignitas

Counter Logic Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses

2020 LCS Spring Split Standings:

1. Cloud9, 12-1

2. FlyQuest, 8-5

3. Team SoloMid, 7-6

4. Immortals, 6-6

T5. Team Liquid, 6-7

T5. Evil Geniuses, 6-7

T5. 100 Thieves, 6-7

8. Golden Guardians, 5-7

9. Dignitas, 5-8

10 Counter Logic Gaming, 3-10

—Field Level Media