TSM completes huge weekend at LCS with another win

Team SoloMid capped off an impressive Week 7 in the League of Legends North American LCS on Sunday with a 33-minute win over FlyQuest, completing a sweep of the top two teams in the standings and moving into a tie for second place.

After handing first=place Cloud9 (12-1) its first loss of the season, TSM (8-6) continued to dominate in their second match of the week Sunday. Like Saturday mid laner and team co-owner Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg captained the effort against FlyQuest (8-6), piloted Irelia to a 7/0/5 KDA (Kills, Deaths, Assists) ratio. TSM drafted a heavy engage composition designed to set Bjergsen up to come flying into the battle with Bladesurge and clean up fights. FlyQuest’s engage composition couldn’t outlive the TSM burst, falling apart in the mid-game.

With the win, TSM now sits even with FlyQuest and is one of only three games with a winning record entering Monday. TSM took down the top two teams in the league in the same week after posting an 0-2 record last weekend.

Elsewhere in the league, 100 Thieves (7-7) picked up a win over Immortals (6-7) in 32 minutes, focusing early on getting ahead on the top half of the map and earning a methodical win. Immortals couldn’t find opportunities to split-push or teamfight effectively, leading to a thorough loss.

Joining 100 Thieves in a tie for fourth place with a .500 record is Evil Geniuses (7-7), who dominated Counter Logic Gaming (3-11) in a 29-minute stomp. Golden Guardians (6-7) kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over ninth-place Dignitas (5-9) in 32 minutes.

The nine-week regular season runs through March 22. The top six teams in the standings will qualify for the Spring Split double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for March 28-April 19.

Week 7 concludes on Monday with two matches:

Immortals vs Team Liquid

Cloud9 vs Golden Guardians

2020 LCS Spring Split Standings:

1. Cloud9, 12-1

2. FlyQuest, 8-6

2. TSM, 8-6

4. 100 Thieves, 7-7

4. Evil Geniuses, 7-7

6. Golden Guardians, 6-7

6. Immortals, 6-7

6. Team Liquid, 6-7

9. Dignitas, 5-9

10 Counter Logic Gaming, 3-11

