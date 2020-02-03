Cloud9 improve to 4-0 at Spring Split

Cloud9 became the first team to reach 4-0 with another victory on Sunday at the League of Legends 2020 League Championship Series Spring Split in Los Angeles.

Cloud9 took down 100 Thieves, moving into sole possession of first place in the standings through two days of Week 2 play. Dignitas, who joined Cloud9 in moving to 3-0 on Saturday, did not play on Sunday.

The other undefeated team entering Sunday, FlyQuest at 2-0, fell to Team Liquid. In the day’s other matches, Team SoloMid downed Evil Geniuses for their first win, and Immortals handled Golden Guardians in a battle of 1-2 teams.

All matches in the double-round robin, nine-week regular season consist of a single game. The top six teams in the 10-team league advance to the playoffs, with the finals being held the weekend of April 18-19 in Frisco, Texas.

The first eight weeks of the regular season will be played Saturdays through Mondays, with four matches each on Saturday and Sunday and a pair of matches Monday.

In the final week of the regular season, March 21-22, the 10 matches will be split between Saturday and Sunday.

Week 2 concludes Monday with two matches:

FlyQuest vs. Dignitas

Team SoloMid vs. Counter Logic Gaming

2020 LCS Spring Split standings

1. Cloud9, 4-0

2. Dignitas, 3-0

3. FlyQuest, 2-1

T4. Immortals, 2-2

T4. Team Liquid, 2-2

T4. 100 Thieves, 2-2

7. Team SoloMid, 1-2

T8. Evil Geniuses, 1-3

T8. Golden Guardians, 1-3

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 0-3

—Field Level Media