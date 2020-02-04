FlyQuest wins LCS showdown with Dignitas

FlyQuest beat Dignitas on Monday in Los Angeles, leaving both teams tied for second place in the League of Legends 2020 League Championship Series Spring Split.

In the other match on the final day of Week 2, Team SoloMid earned a victory for the second day in a row, climbing back to .500 by topping winless Counter Logic Gaming.

FlyQuest (3-1) and Dignitas (3-1) trail only Cloud9 (4-0).

Team SoloMid is one four teams sitting at 2-2, along with 100 Thieves, Immortals and Team Liquid.

Counter Logic Gaming fell to 0-4.

All matches in the double-round robin, nine-week regular season consist of a single game. The top six teams in the 10-team league advance to the playoffs, with the finals being held the weekend of April 18-19 in Frisco, Texas.

The first eight weeks of the regular season will be played Saturdays through Mondays, with four matches each on Saturday and Sunday and a pair of matches Monday.

In the final week of the regular season, March 21-22, the 10 matches will be split between Saturday and Sunday.

Week 3 begins Saturday with these matches:

Evil Geniuses vs. Counter Logic Gaming

100 Thieves vs. Team Liquid

Team SoloMid vs. Dignitas

Cloud9 vs. FlyQuest

2020 LCS Spring Split standings

1. Cloud9, 4-0

T2. Dignitas, 3-1

T2. FlyQuest, 3-1

T4. 100 Thieves, 2-2

T4. Immortals, 2-2

T4. Team Liquid, 2-2

T4. Team SoloMid, 2-2

T8. Evil Geniuses, 1-3

T8. Golden Guardians, 1-3

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 0-4

—Field Level Media