Nemesis leaves Fnatic, awaits other opportunities

Tim “Nemesis” Lipovsek and Fnatic have parted ways by “mutual agreement,” the organization announced Wednesday.

Nemesis, a 21-year-old mid laner from Slovenia, joined Fnatic’s League of Legends team in 2018, coming from MAD Lions. With Nemesis, Fnatic won the 2019 LEC Regional Finals and the 2019 Rift Rivals NA-EU trophy.

“In this offseason, Tim has held discussions with multiple teams over a transfer, but when we couldn’t find the perfect solution for him, we mutually agreed to terminate Tim’s contract to allow him to pursue another direction,” a statement from the London-based team said. “Tim will be making his own announcements about his future.”

Nemesis said on Twitter that announcement isn’t imminent.

“After careful consideration and a lot of thinking I have decided to not compete in the upcoming Spring Split,” he wrote. “I have had plenty of chance to join a team but felt like the presented opportunities were not of high enough interest to me. More updates coming soon.”

Fnatic recently parted with Martin “Rekkles” Larsson, who moved on to G2 Esports. On Tuesday, the team announced the signing of mid laner Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer.

