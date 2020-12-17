Royal Never Give Up part ways with New, Betty, 705

Royal Never Give Up have parted ways with Zhi-Peng “New” Tian, Yu-Hung “Betty” Lu and Yu-Long “705” He from their League of Legends team following a disappointing season.

“Thank you New, Betty and 705 for everything you contributed during your time with RNG. We appreciate and wish you all the best of luck in the future!” Royal Never Give Up wrote Thursday on Twitter.

New, 22, quickly has linked up with Oh My God, a Chinese team that’s consistently in the bottom standings.

Betty, 20, played on Flash Wolves for three years and Royal Never Give Up for one before this departure.

The 18 year-old 705 was only with the team since May. He previously played for JD Gaming.

Royal Never Give Up had finished in the bottom ranks for the Spring and Summer splits. These failures spurred the team to make hard changes, including switching Yuan-Hao “Xiaohu” Li from mid lane to top and bringing on newer ADC Chen “GALA” Wei.

--Field Level Media