Nisqy returns to Europe, signs with Fnatic

Belgium-born mid laner Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer is returning to Europe after signing with Fnatic.

The 22-year-old was with the Fnatic academy team in 2017 and most recently was with North American-based Cloud 9. Now, he’ll have a chance to show Fnatic’s main team just how far he’s come.

Cloud 9 didn’t qualify for the League of Legends World Championship this year, but Nisqy contributed to their dominant spring and summer splits, where they earned first and second place, respectively.

“Excited to be back where it all started,” Nisqy tweeted alongside the news of his signing on Tuesday morning. He added one of his goals is to prove he’s a top-tier European mid laner.

Fnatic recently parted with Martin “Rekkles” Larsson, who moved on to G2 Esports.

--Field Level Media