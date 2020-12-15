Northern League of Legends Championship returns

The Northern League of Legends Championship (NLC) returns with the Spring Split starting Jan. 19 and featuring a total prize pool of approximately $120,000.

ESL Gaming announced the details of the Northern European competition on Tuesday.

The five-week group stage begins Jan. 9, with all teams playing two games per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Four teams from each group advance to the March 2-21 playoffs.

There will also be a relegation series from March 22-24, with the top two teams from the Telia Esports Series Masters facing the two lowest-ranked NLC teams. The two winning teams secure their slots in the NLC 2021 Summer Split.

Teams competing in the NLC Spring Split include the inaugural August 2020 season champions, Fnatic Rising, and runner-up Riddle Esports.

--Field Level Media