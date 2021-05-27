Invictus Gaming tab NoFe as coach

Invictus Gaming tabbed Jeong “NoFe” No-chul as their new head coach on Thursday.

“NoFe has great experience and performance in leading ROX Tiger, (Edward Gaming) and (Afreeca Freecs) over the years and the journey with us start in this summer!” the team wrote on Twitter.

“Welcome to the iG family! Fighting!”

NoFe, 32, most recently served as the head coach for Hanwha Life Esports in the LCK. The South Korean also enjoyed a brief stint as an analyst for the Korean broadcast of the LCK.

Invictus Gaming will participate in the LPL Summer Split, which is set to begin on June 9.

--Field Level Media