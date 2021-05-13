NRG returns to League action with acquisition of GAM Esports

A familiar organization will make its return to League of Legends action as NRG Esports announced Thursday a partnership with CMG.ASIA to acquire GAM Esports, the defending champions of the Vietnam Championship Series (VCS).

“With the expansion of NRG into Southeast Asia, we are excited to begin this new journey headquartered here in Vietnam,” TK Nguyen, CEO of NRG Asia, said in a statement. “Starting off with the five-time League of Legends VCS Champions, GAM, our goal is to elevate GAM from being Vietnam champions to leading World championship contenders by providing them additional resources and knowledge by top esport leaders. ... We can’t wait to bring a world championship back to Vietnam and make the motherland proud!”

It’s been more than four years since NRG last participated in professional LoL competition. The last time NRG had a pro LoL team was 2016 when it acquired the slot of the now-defunct Team Coast in the North American LCS. Team Coast finished fifth in the spring split and ninth in the summer event that year, and with the relegation system still in place, NRG was relegated out of the league, losing its spot to Phoenix1 (now rebranded as Sentinels) ahead of the 2017 spring split.

Most recently, GAM Esports won the 2021 VCS Spring Split championship after finishing with a 13-1 record. They finished first in the regular season four consecutive times starting with the 2019 Summer Split. The team also qualified for the 2020 World Championship and the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational but have not been able to attend due to travel restrictions.

GAM Esports will next compete in the 2021 VCS Summer Split (dates TBD).

--Field Level Media