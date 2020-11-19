DAMWON part ways with former captain Nuclear

World champion DAMWON Gaming has lost another player, with substitute ADC Jung-hyun “Nuclear” Shin and the team mutually agreeing to part.

The team made the announcement Thursday on social media.

The departure of Nuclear follows those of Ha-gwon “Nuguri” Jang and Geon-hee “BeryL” Cho, who chose to become free agents. Substitute top laner Ho-jong “Flame” Lee also left by mutual agreement.

Nuclear, 23, joined DAMWON in May 2018 and served as team captain. In March of this year, he was moved into a substitute role after Yong-jun “Ghost” Jang joined the team.

Nuclear previously played for H2K Gaming in Europe.

DAMWON’s roster now consists of Ghost, jungler Geon-bu “Canyon” Kim and mid laner Su “ShowMaker” Heo.

In October, DAMWON defeated Suning Gaming to become the first Korean world champions since 2017.

