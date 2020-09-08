DAMWON's Nuguri recovering from collapsed lung

DAMWON Gaming top laner Ha-gwon “Nuguri” Jang is recovering from surgery for a collapsed lung and his travel to the League of Legends World Championship will be delayed.

According to a statement released by the team Monday, the 21-year-old South Korean player began experiencing chest pains and difficulty breathing on Sunday.

On Saturday, Nuguri was named MVP of DAMWON’s 3-0 sweep against DRX in the finals of the League Champions Korea Summer Split playoffs. DAMWON earned $84,200 and an automatic berth in the World Championship.

The World Championship begins in Shanghai on Sept. 25.

DAMWON team members are scheduled to fly to China this Friday. Nuguri expects to be released from the hospital on Sept. 13 and plans to join the rest of his team on Sept. 18.

—Field Level Media