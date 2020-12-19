LOL announces it will return to Oceanic region

Just over two months after it appeared doomed, League of Legends will return to the Oceanic region in 2021 under a new partnership.

Riot Games will provide a three-year license to ESL Gaming and Guinevere Capital to operate Oceanic League of Legends in collaboration with the other eight existing League of Legends organizations.

“Our philosophy has been based around developing young talent and there are many examples of players, coaches and casters from this region becoming globally relevant,” Guinevere Capital managing director Dave Harris said in a release. “We genuinely believe this new league can be a case study for elsewhere in the world with the freedom to innovate and build a sustainable esports model in what is still an emerging region.”

Riot Games announced Oct. 7 that the Oceanic Pro League would be dissolved, and that the company’s Sydney office would close. The plan was for the region to be absorbed into North American LCS.

Started in 2015, OPL was dominated by Legacy Esports in 2020 with the team finishing in 17th/18th place at Worlds to earn $22,500.

Many Oceanic players have left to purse playing opportunities internationally, with the league hoping to offer opportunities for other players in the region.

“We’re excited for what’s in store for the competitive Oceanic LOL ecosystem in 2021 and look forward to working with the team at Guinevere and Riot to create something that fans and competitors alike can be proud of,” ESL Gaming vice president Nick Vanzetti said.

More details about Oceanic League of Legends is expected to be revealed in early 2021.

