Report: Riot to hold offseason event with LCK, LPL teams

Riot Games is reportedly planning an offseason tournament featuring teams from League Champions Korea and China’s League of Legends Pro League.

Fomos reporter Kenzi said Monday that the online event will take place before the summer splits and will serve as a substitute for the Mid-Season Invitational.

Originally slated for July 3-19, the Mid-Season Invitational was canceled last month due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Details on the format, schedule and participants for the new tournament will be announced next week, according to Kenzi.

—Field Level Media