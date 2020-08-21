Origen revamping after last-place finish

Following a last-place finish in the LEC Summer Split, Origen will undergo a roster overhaul, the team announced on Friday.

Origen came in third place in the LEC’s Spring Split regular season this year, then placed fourth in the Spring Split playoffs. But the team missed the Summer Split playoffs after finishing last with a 6-12 record in the group stage of the 10-team league.

The team acquired Jakub “Jactroll” Skurzynski, formerly of Team Vitality, in July to serve in the starting support role but it appears the entire roster will be evaluated.

“We are looking into all pieces in the org and how we can do this better in the future,” Astralis Group director of sports Kasper Hvidt said. “There are no sacred cows, everything is up in the air when it comes to rebuild the League of Legends team.”

Astralis Group will allow players and coaches under contract with Origen to speak with other teams ahead of the official transfer window as the organization determines the next lineup.

Hvidt says the goal now for Origen is to “secure a team and an organization that will be able to meet the standards of Astralis Group and ultimately to compete for the World Championship.”

