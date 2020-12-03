Ex-MAD Lions top laner Orome joins BT Excel Academy

Top laner Andrei “Orome” Popa joined BT Excel’s Academy team after a season on MAD Lions’ starting roster.

“BTXL just got even better,” the team stated on social media, welcoming the 22-year-old Romanian.

Orome began his career in April 2016 and played for more than 10 teams before joining the MAD Lions in late 2019. The team qualified for the League of Legends 2020 World Championship, finishing 19th-20th in the 22-team field.

In a video released by BT Excel, Orome said his plans for the upcoming season included “proving myself as a player again, as one of the best in Europe, maybe gaining back some confidence, and also have fun.”

It’s a step back from what he’s experienced with MAD Lions, but based off the performance he displayed in 2020, fans have reason to expect to see him back on a League of Legends starting roster in the future.

